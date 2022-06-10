DeltaChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00211634 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000161 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000285 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $612.09 or 0.02028394 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002312 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.