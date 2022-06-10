Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.97- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.27 billion-$107.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.23 billion.Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.71.

Dell Technologies stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,539,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,956. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.91. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $3,083,667.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,876 shares of company stock worth $17,449,150. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

