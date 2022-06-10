DeHive (DHV) Reaches Market Cap of $490,458.69

DeHive (DHV) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $490,458.69 and approximately $26,209.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00333681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.81 or 0.00446911 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 197.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00026593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

