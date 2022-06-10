DeFiSocial Gaming Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $123,629.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.93 or 0.00335036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 539.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00032840 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.61 or 0.00433572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

