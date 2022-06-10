Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.41.

Shares of NASDAQ DBTX opened at $2.63 on Thursday. Decibel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.

Decibel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DBTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

