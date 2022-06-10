Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Reaches Market Cap of $78.82 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $78.82 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00003688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 73,464,266 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars.

