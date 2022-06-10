DAOventures (DVD) Price Hits $0.0208

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. DAOventures has a market cap of $191,102.80 and approximately $1,441.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 13% against the dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.