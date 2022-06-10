Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Dana posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Dana had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dana from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Dana stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.71. 15,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,784. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 2.30. Dana has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dana by 6.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

