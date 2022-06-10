Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DZ Bank currently has €30.00 ($32.26) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DTRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($48.39) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($53.76) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.33.

OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16. Daimler Truck has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

