Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

DZ Bank lowered shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DZ Bank currently has €30.00 ($32.26) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DTRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($48.39) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($53.76) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.33.

OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16. Daimler Truck has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

About Daimler Truck (Get Rating)

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY)

