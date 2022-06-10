D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Increased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of D.R. Horton worth $20,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $2.80 on Friday, reaching $70.65. The company had a trading volume of 68,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,886. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

