D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading provides e-commerce platform. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is based in NEW YORK. “

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.95. 1,712,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,505. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $271.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($1.64). D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 197.69%. Research analysts expect that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 94.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

