CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.44

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.44 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 16.52 ($0.21). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 16.75 ($0.21), with a volume of 46,537 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £36.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33.

CyanConnode Company Profile

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Sweden, Thailand, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

