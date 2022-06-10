CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.44

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.44 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 16.52 ($0.21). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 16.75 ($0.21), with a volume of 46,537 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £36.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33.
CyanConnode Company Profile (LON:CYAN)
