CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Raised by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 26,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.44. 38,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,993. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

