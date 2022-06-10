CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of CVV stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.35.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.
About CVD Equipment (Get Rating)
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
