CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVV stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.35.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

