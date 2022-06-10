Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $30.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.31. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 176,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

