Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading Down 7.6%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) was down 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,257,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

CGEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $544.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 751,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,265,356.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,058,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,647,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nadim Ahmed purchased 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,316.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,316. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,035,486 shares of company stock worth $11,332,672. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after buying an additional 209,518 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cullinan Oncology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,237,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,939,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $18,842,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 812,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

