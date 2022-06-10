CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.95 at Stifel Nicolaus

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on CubicFarm Systems from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUBXF opened at $0.38 on Monday. CubicFarm Systems has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

