CryptoBlades (SKILL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.45 Million

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00005700 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. CryptoBlades has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $812,903.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00338279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 209.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.26 or 0.00430537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 872,315 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

