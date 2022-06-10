CRYPTO20 (C20) Market Capitalization Tops $150,614.99

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $150,614.99 and approximately $16.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,100.82 or 1.00028189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002067 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001719 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Profile

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,403,153 coins. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

