Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Morgan Stanley

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown Castle International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International stock opened at $179.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.31. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.