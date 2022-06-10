Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $19,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,501. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

