Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $179.63 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

