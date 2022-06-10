CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $512.70 million-$516.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.35 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.63.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $4.23 on Friday, reaching $169.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,201,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of -215.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.66. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

