Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Receives C$5.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRON shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised Cronos Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cronos Group from C$3.70 to C$4.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE CRON traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.50. 117,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,522. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 25.11 and a current ratio of 26.42. Cronos Group has a one year low of C$3.47 and a one year high of C$11.35.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

