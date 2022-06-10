Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Acquires $30,000.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,084,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $2.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.28%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

About Crexendo (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.