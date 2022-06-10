Cresco Labs’ (CRLBF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRLBF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cresco Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.58.

OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $907.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

