Cresco Labs’ (CRLBF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

CRLBF has been the topic of several other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cresco Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.58.

CRLBF stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $907.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

