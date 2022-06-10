Credit Suisse Group Trims Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Target Price to $7.00

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TELL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.94.

NYSEAMERICAN:TELL opened at $4.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.03. Tellurian has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 73.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,419,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,596 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

