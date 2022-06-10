Cream (CRM) Price Down 8.8% This Week

Cream (CRM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Cream has a total market capitalization of $7,873.85 and approximately $7.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,048.18 or 0.99843812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00028297 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00186772 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00082907 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00111848 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00177232 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000186 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

