Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Announces Earnings Results

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.62 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Couchbase updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

BASE stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $712.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 354.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Couchbase by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BASE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

