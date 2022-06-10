Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Announces Earnings Results

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.62 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Couchbase updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
BASE stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $712.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 354.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Couchbase by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Couchbase (Get Rating)
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
