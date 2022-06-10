Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.7% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $465.65 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $377.12 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $520.08 and a 200-day moving average of $527.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

