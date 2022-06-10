Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.79 billion.Corning also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. Citigroup lowered Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.18.

GLW stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Corning has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its position in Corning by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

