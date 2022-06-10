Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.85

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 19553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 73.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 32.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

