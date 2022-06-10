Coreto Market Cap Hits $812,930.80 (COR)

Coreto (COR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. Coreto has a total market cap of $812,930.80 and $3,355.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coreto has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Coreto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00326637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00440863 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030628 BTC.

About Coreto

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

