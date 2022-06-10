Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives $27.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $561,964.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,701 shares in the company, valued at $834,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 42,384 shares of company stock worth $867,266 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

CORT opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $25.68.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

