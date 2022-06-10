Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.97.

NYSE VLRS opened at $14.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 2.51. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.25% and a net margin of 3.83%. Research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

