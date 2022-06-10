Contrasting Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) & The Competition

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) is one of 74 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Perella Weinberg Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Perella Weinberg Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Perella Weinberg Partners pays out -41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 25.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Perella Weinberg Partners is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

43.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners -0.07% 25.26% 11.07% Perella Weinberg Partners Competitors 1.52% -1.88% 4.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Perella Weinberg Partners and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 Perella Weinberg Partners Competitors 440 1684 1921 86 2.40

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 150.61%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 84.49%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million -$9.42 million -10.22 Perella Weinberg Partners Competitors $4.21 billion $784.22 million 9.28

Perella Weinberg Partners’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners’ rivals have a beta of 8.50, indicating that their average stock price is 750% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York. Perella Weinberg Partners operates as a subsidiary of Perella Weinberg Partners Group LP.

