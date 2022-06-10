Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Water from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $14.77.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Consolidated Water by 16.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth $253,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Consolidated Water by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 506,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

