Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) will post $19.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.50 million. Consolidated Water posted sales of $16.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $80.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $83.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $89.30 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $96.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

CWCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 42.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 251,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 40.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 89,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,944. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

