Compound (COMP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $48.09 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $367.86 million and approximately $48.09 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $51.56 or 0.00177232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,134,158 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

