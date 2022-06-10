Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 831,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 7,942,149 shares.The stock last traded at $3.90 and had previously closed at $3.95.

SID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.