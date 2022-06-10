Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.31

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and traded as low as $20.84. Community Bancorp shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 1,060 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Community Bancorp alerts:

About Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV)

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides a range of retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It provides various consumer banking products and services, including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit/credit cards, and night deposit facilities, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.