Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3,353.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 229,865 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 38,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 24,649 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 93,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after buying an additional 51,326 shares during the period. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $77.50 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $70.91 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $89.96.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

