Coldstack Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000684 BTC on exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $310,131.68 and $53,458.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.93 or 0.00335036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 539.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00032840 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.61 or 0.00433572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

