Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) PT Raised to $15.00 at SVB Leerink

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,937. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $381.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.88.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

