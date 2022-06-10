CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME opened at $197.93 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

