CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Update

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLST stock remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. CLST has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

CLST Company Profile

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

