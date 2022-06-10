Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.82

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.82 and last traded at $48.24, with a volume of 94654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.02.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.74.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $211,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,401 shares of company stock valued at $46,608,795 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Cloudflare by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 53.6% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,354 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Cloudflare by 574.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,830 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,895,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.