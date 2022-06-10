CloakCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.57 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001503 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $1,495.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006655 BTC.

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,856,118 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

