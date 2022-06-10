ClinTex CTi (CTI) Price Hits $0.0100 on Exchanges

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $3.47 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

